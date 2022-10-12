Andrew Zimmern Pays Tribute To 'Legend' Angela Lansbury

On October 11th, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday, the world lost Angela Lansbury at the age of 96 (via People). The actress and singer was renowned for her role in the movie "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" and her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the television show "Murder, She Wrote." She also appeared on Broadway in "A Little Night Music" and "Gore Vidal's The Best Man" (per Broadway.com) and was even animated as the beloved Mrs. Potts in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

Not to mention, Lansbury had a deep connection to the food industry — her daughter was a professional chef, per Entertainment Today. Deidre Angela Shaw owned and operated the Italian restaurant Enzo and Angela, which closed in 2019 (via Facebook). Additionally, Lansbury's character in "Murder, She Wrote" inspired an entire cooking and drinking blog (Silver Screen Suppers) turned cookbook. So, it is fitting that many in the food community are also grieving her loss.

One of these was Andrew Zimmern, chef, restaurateur, television and radio personality, who took to social media to mourn her passing.