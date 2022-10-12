Aldi Is Bringing The Sauce With This Year's Italian Week

As inflation problems persist, German-based supermarket behemoth Aldi has only grown in popularity for its low-cost foods relative to other major grocery chains (per Grocery Dive). There are plenty of ways Aldi keeps its costs so low, but in addition to its lower prices, it has developed somewhat of a cult following due to certain in-store brands of products not being available elsewhere. The brand is also known for its weekly specials that are often themed and tied to seasons or holidays.

As of October 12, Aldi has launched its "Italian Week" specials, which consist of plenty of Italian-style foods at low prices. Per grocery blog Aisle of Shame, Aldi promotes multiple themed weeks throughout the year, including Mexican, Greek, Asian, and German, of course. Now, the German grocer is getting in touch with its Italian side — here's everything you can (and should) fill your cart with this week, from ravioli and pasta dishes to pizzas and Italian desserts.