These Award-Winning Tortillas Are Headed To Whole Foods
Tortillas are so versatile, it's hard to imagine not keeping them as a pantry staple. Sure they are used to make some favorites like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but they're also great with melted butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Even NASA uses tortillas because they last longer than sliced bread and don't have crumbs, and they formulated their own version that doesn't mold.
The tortilla has been a staple in indigenous Mexican cuisine for literally centuries, in fact, corn tortillas have been around since 500 BCE and have been sustaining the Mexican people since. Flour tortillas were introduced when the Spanish introduced wheat flour but are found mostly in the borderlands of Mexico and the United States (per Mayan Mexican Restaurants).
On taco nights at home, though, you don't want to spend time mixing, rolling, and frying tortillas. But what if the only versions you're finding at the grocery store are packages of limp, flavorless tortillas? Apparently, if you live near a Whole Foods, that's the opposite of what you'll find.
Tacodeli flour tortillas can be found at Whole Foods
The James Beard Foundation has recognized the Texas taco chain Tacodeli, a big accomplishment in the culinary world. What does this have to do with tortillas? We are glad you asked. The chain will now be selling its famous, award-winning flour tortillas at Whole Foods. Roberto Espinosa, the founder of Tacodeli, states "We're thrilled to share the fresh, preservative-free tortillas we serve in our restaurants every day across Texas to Whole Foods shoppers to enjoy at home," (per QSR).
The tortillas can be found cooked or uncooked in the refrigerated section of Whole Foods. Tacodeli's tortillas are preservative free and always fresh, and are the same used in their restaurants across Texas.
Chef Roberto Espinosa, a native of Mexico City, Mexico founded Tacodeli in 1999 in Austin, Texas. The chef makes a point of working "with the most respected ranchers, farmers, and producers across Texas" (via Austin.com). They're also conscious of "the quality of our ingredients and the quality of our lives." You can find Tacodeli locations in Houston, Plano, and Dallas, including seven locations in Austin (via Tacodeli).
To complete your at-home Taco Tuesday recipes, Whole Foods carries a variety of Tacodeli items, including salsas, dips, and tortilla chips.