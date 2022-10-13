These Award-Winning Tortillas Are Headed To Whole Foods

Tortillas are so versatile, it's hard to imagine not keeping them as a pantry staple. Sure they are used to make some favorites like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but they're also great with melted butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. Even NASA uses tortillas because they last longer than sliced bread and don't have crumbs, and they formulated their own version that doesn't mold.

The tortilla has been a staple in indigenous Mexican cuisine for literally centuries, in fact, corn tortillas have been around since 500 BCE and have been sustaining the Mexican people since. Flour tortillas were introduced when the Spanish introduced wheat flour but are found mostly in the borderlands of Mexico and the United States (per Mayan Mexican Restaurants).

On taco nights at home, though, you don't want to spend time mixing, rolling, and frying tortillas. But what if the only versions you're finding at the grocery store are packages of limp, flavorless tortillas? Apparently, if you live near a Whole Foods, that's the opposite of what you'll find.