Walmart Just Slashed The Prices Of These Pioneer Woman Products

Trying to find a bargain on anything during the age of inflation is difficult. Gas prices around the United States are lurking somewhere near $4 per gallon, which the Energy Information Administration shows as the nearly the highest it's been in more than 20 years. Leuthold Group chief investment strategist Jim Paulsen says (via Yahoo! News) that consumer "confidence has been destroyed."

As consumer confidence is a major determining factor in how well the business sector is doing, according to Morning Consult, low confidence is bad news for businesses. This means that many companies are scrambling to either get customers or to retain the ones they have. Another report from CBS News says that multiple retailers are cutting prices to the bone in order to try to drive in business as the U.S. heads into the holiday season.

Target is one of the major retailers mentioned as reducing prices fast and furiously. That store has already rolled out its "Deal Days," so says the website, which cuts prices by 50% in some cases. Amazon is also offering its Prime Early Access Sale, which includes huge price reductions on some items. Not to be outdone, Walmart is joining the sales fray, and it's starting with some of Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman items. Fans of the down-to-earth chef would be wise to make a note.