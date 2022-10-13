This Incredible Frozen Pizza Section Has Twitter In Pieces

If you're strapped for time when making a meal, frozen pizzas are often deemed to be an especially easy and extremely convenient solution. The pre-made, ready-to-pop-into-the-oven meals can be eaten for lunch, dinner, or even as a mid-day snack. Because of how easy frozen pizzas are to make and eat, Americans spend over $4 billion on frozen pizza every year, averaging around 3 billion frozen pizzas consumed (via Dog Town Pizza).

Because of this, we've had to do some taste-testing for ourselves to see which frozen pizzas are worth dishing out the cash for and which ones to avoid altogether. One thing is for sure: There is a nearly infinite set of frozen pizza brands out there. In fact, we've ranked many of these frozen pizzas from worst to best. Luckily, even with all these options, you can almost immediately find your favorite brand scattered among all the others in the frozen food section of your local grocery store.

However, not every grocery store is the same. In fact, there's one grocery store that makes sure you have an abundance of frozen pizzas to choose from for all your at-home pizza craving needs. Just make sure that you give yourself enough freezer space for what you buy.