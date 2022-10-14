Here's Why Nestlé Toll House Just Recalled This Cookie Dough

2022 has been a doozy of a year for food recalls, and now such an unfortunate announcement has struck an especially beloved brand – Nestlé Toll House. This isn't the company's first run-in with the recall police, however. Like many other brands, Nestlé Toll House has gone through the process in the past more than once.

In 2019, for example, Nestlé USA engaged in a voluntary recall of certain cookie dough products. That mishap was caused by the "potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces," according to an announcement issued by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). For lay people not well-versed in food-chain terminology, that means that rubber seals, machine parts, etc. approved for food contact probably made their way into the product somehow. Fortunately, according to Allstate Gasket, they're all non-toxic and non-allergenic, so that's good news, at least.

Now, it seems, a similarly precarious scenario has affected the brand known for making dough from dough.