Ree Drummond's Husband Just Threw Major Shade At Her 'Bar Habit'

Living life as the spouse of a celebrity chef seems like it would be a dream come true. In theory, the chef would always be trying out new recipes, so you'd always have lots of new, delicious food to sample. They'd have plenty of money, which means you could buy all the Hummel figurines your heart desires. Plus, you'd get invited to all the swankiest parties, like the opening of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington, which sounded like a major barn burn, according to Star New Online.

The truth of being a celebrity chef's spouse isn't always glitz, glamor, and goulash. Sometimes, while your beloved cook is on TV, you have to dress up in a costume in order to appear on their show and ensure they aren't making out with their contestants. Then, there's also the risk of being divorced or cheated on, as happened with the wives of Colonel Sanders, the original celebrity chef.

Marriage is tough, and when celebrity is added to the mix, it doesn't usually get easier. One need only look at the list of celebrity chefs involved in shady relationships to see how much can go wrong when love, food, and the limelight all meet. However, sometimes a couple manages to find the humor in their situation, and can keep life light even as they bask in the white-hot spotlight.