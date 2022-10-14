Whataburger Just Launched A New Burger Smothered With Chili

When it comes to food, Texas is well known for several culinary treats, including Tex-Mex, BBQ, and, of course, their state dish — chili (via Where Texas Becomes Texas). However, if you ask residents of Texas to identify the best burger joint, you'll probably hear them praise the local chain, Whataburger. So what happens when the local favorite combines with the state dish? You naturally get a Chili Cheese Burger.

Whataburger's website describes the new menu item as "two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melty American cheese layered with Whataburger's own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard, and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun." If that just seems like too much food to handle, it also comes in a junior size.

Unfortunately for many, Whataburger is not available in all states. However, if you're lucky enough to have one of the fast-food outlets near you, My San Antonio reports that the Chili Cheese Burger is only available for a limited time.

Interestingly, the burgers have drawn interesting reactions from social media users.