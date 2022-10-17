Noodles & Company Is Launching A New Plant-Based Chicken

Noodles & Company boasts a delectable spread of 32 dishes. Most, but not all of them, are pasta offerings. These meals encompass innovations like Cauliflower Rigatoni in Roasted Garlic Cream as well as timeless classics like macaroni and cheese, per the Noodles & Company menu. In its endeavors to wow customers, the brand is not blind to the specialized needs of vegetarians or the gluten intolerant, as suggested by no-wheat and plant icons displayed on the respective listings.

"What about the vegans?" you may ask. At a glance, there is only one offering: Japanese pan noodles with tofu, but upon closer scrutiny and with a knowledge of sundry vegan ingredients at your disposal, you'll see that much of the menu has a vegan dimension. Every pasta (barring the egg noodles) is free of animal products, and with a tweak or two — as is permitted by the kitchen — so are certain dishes (like Penne Rosa, Pasta Fresca, and the company's version of spaghetti and meatballs, among others). And per Treehugger, it doesn't end there. Noodles & Company has a penchant for expansion, and its new plant-based chicken is another modish addition to the chain's collection of vegan-adaptable options.