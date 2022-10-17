Dr Pepper Just Launched Its Own Bourbon-Flavored Soda

Dr Pepper is a soda that's a bit of a mystery. Apparently, it gets its signature taste from a blend of 23 flavors, a mysterious mix that fans speculate may include everything from tomato and black licorice to carrot and vanilla. Basically, if you've never been able to nail down the flavor of Dr Pepper, you're not alone. The brand has never confirmed what exactly goes into making up its signature cola.

To make matters even more confusing (or tasty, depending on how you look at it), there are several different flavors of Dr Pepper on the market these days too. So take the mysterious 23 flavors, then add a few more in for good measure, and you'll get something like Dr Pepper Cherry Vanilla or Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. Now, die-hard fans of the brand who use the Pepper Perks rewards program are in for another treat, because Dr Pepper is shaking things up yet again — this time, with a new soda that tastes like bourbon.