Instagram Has Mixed Feelings About Martha Stewart's Oktoberfest Menu

It would be nice if Oktoberfest lived up to its name. According to the History channel, it's technically a celebration that takes place at the end of September and concludes on the first Sunday in October. What it should be is a solid month of eating Bavarian foods and committing beer-soaked debauchery, since that's what the moniker implies. However, since the world can't shut down for a full month while everyone revels, it's nice when celebrity chefs provide some suggestions for how to get the most out of this German celebration.

Bobby Flay, a maestro on the grill, naturally has a lot to say about what should go into an Oktoberfest feast. On his show "Barbecue Addiction: Bobby's Basics" he laid out a whole buffet of items to be cooked up as soon as the trees start to shed their leaves for the year. His food choices include trout, fingerling potatoes, brats, fondue, and some grilled radicchio and kale for topping.

Not to be out-grilled, Martha Stewart has also posted an Oktoberfest feast to her Instagram account that shows a wide range of foods to be prepared in celebration of the fall season. However, Stewart's menu seems to involve sausages with a side of sausage, topped with bacon, and served over sausage... Then garnished with bacon.