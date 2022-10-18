'Almond Nog' Is Making Its Way To Aldi For The Holidays

Though Halloween is still looming on the horizon, Aldi is already kickstarting its winter holiday collection by bringing in some seasonal classics that will definitely turn into pantry staples. One such product is a new "Almond Nog," which is a plant-based take on eggnog.

This traditional Christmas drink is quintessential for the holidays — it can be enjoyed hot or cold, and with or without alcohol. But the one thing that can't usually be customized in traditional eggnog is its use of egg. This makes it difficult for vegans or those with allergies to enjoy this holiday special.

But besides being included in the classic drink's name, eggs are actually a necessary ingredient to make eggnog. According to Sauder's Eggs, egg yolks and whites are often needed in eggnog in order for the beverage to get its foamy texture. Therefore, many people got excited when Aldi released an "Almond Nog" in stores.