Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Padma Lakshmi's Chow Chow Curry Video
Padma Lakshmi is one of the more outspoken celebrity chefs. Which is like saying she's one of the more cocky roosters. In an industry full of big personalities, the model-turned-actress-turned-author-turned-chef tends to be very vocal about her social and political opinions. She frequently will share these over social media, even as she dishes up some stunning recipes. One moment she'll be posting her thoughts about gun control on Instagram, and the next, she'll be putting up a video about her lifelong love of rice. It's always a ride with Lakshmi.
One of her more recent videos has gotten a lot of attention, but it's not entirely for her delightful cooking skills, her outlook, or even for her modeling, which still gets plenty of notice. Instead, her newest video is being praised for her daughter, who neither cooks nor offers insight, but instead brings a boatload of entertainment by using one of the oldest languages of humanity — the universal speech of dance. Though, even if you don't love seeing a youngster popping and locking, you can still get a pretty good curry out of it when all is said and done.
Padma Lakshmi cooking tips gets overshadowed by her daughter
The Instagram video begins with Padma Lakshmi talking about Chow Chow, which is a squash that is also called Chayote. It might not get the same press in the west as spaghetti or acorn squash, but this green dream is worthy of knowing about should you like to whip up healthy meals in the kitchen. It's similar to jicama, potatoes, and water chestnuts, and is great for a stir fry or a salad.
While Lakshmi is busy trying to impart the power of Chow Chow in curry, her daughter Littlehands is busy providing intermissions as her chef mother chops and sautés. During these periods, Littlehands throws down a series of moves, beginning with some train chugging. "We need more 'Little hands intermission' content," was the opinion of the most liked commenter. When Littlehands wasn't moving to the music in her head, she was spitting saucy commentary.
"It's good," said Littlehands with a bit too much surprise upon tasting the dish. "It's just bland," she continued, "I don't need it spicy, I just need more flavor. There's a difference, Padma." This elicited plenty of replies on Instagram. "The teenage sass is real," said a commenter who sounds like they've lived with teenagers before. "I can see little hand being a food critic," offered another person, showing that the real star here might not have her name on the marquee.