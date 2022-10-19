Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Padma Lakshmi's Chow Chow Curry Video

Padma Lakshmi is one of the more outspoken celebrity chefs. Which is like saying she's one of the more cocky roosters. In an industry full of big personalities, the model-turned-actress-turned-author-turned-chef tends to be very vocal about her social and political opinions. She frequently will share these over social media, even as she dishes up some stunning recipes. One moment she'll be posting her thoughts about gun control on Instagram, and the next, she'll be putting up a video about her lifelong love of rice. It's always a ride with Lakshmi.

One of her more recent videos has gotten a lot of attention, but it's not entirely for her delightful cooking skills, her outlook, or even for her modeling, which still gets plenty of notice. Instead, her newest video is being praised for her daughter, who neither cooks nor offers insight, but instead brings a boatload of entertainment by using one of the oldest languages of humanity — the universal speech of dance. Though, even if you don't love seeing a youngster popping and locking, you can still get a pretty good curry out of it when all is said and done.