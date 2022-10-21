The Hilarious 'Side' Eric Wareheim Puts On His Thanksgiving Table - Exclusive

Whoever said a turkey is the star of Thanksgiving is lying — Thanksgiving sides are the true champion of the holiday. Macaroni and cheese, cornbread, green beans, stuffing, and everything in between can make you full enough to take that annual Turkey Day nap even without the meat. Then the desserts roll around, and even if you are still stuffed to the brim, you need to get a taste of your mom's pumpkin pie. Thanksgiving is one of the truest food holidays, and as it gets nearer, we have to highlight the best tips and tricks from the most prominent faces in the food business.

Comedian Eric Wareheim shared his favorite Thanksgiving side with Mashed — and it is certainly unexpected. In an exclusive interview at the New York Times Food Festival, Wareheim disclosed some of his favorite eats. Though he is well-known for his work on Netflix's popular "Master of None" series, the actor also released a cookbook last year; "Foodheim: A Culinary Adventure" highlights food, humor, and wine. With that in mind, it's clear that Wareheim knows how to throw a party, so why not Thanksgiving? When we asked him about his spread, he revealed that what he contributes to the table is more symbolic than edible.