The Adorable Mishap From Behind The Scenes Of The Pioneer Woman

In the last few years, "The Pioneer Woman" has transitioned from a one-woman show to a family production. While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to Ree Drummond saying goodbye to her old film crew, it would also lead to her spending more time with her family (via The Pioneer Woman). Alex, the Drummond's eldest daughter, reflected back on that defining moment in an episode of #AskAlex. "My Mom texted us and was like, 'Can you guys help me film the show?" Alex recalled. "And we were like, 'What do you mean?' We were very confused." Little did the Drummonds know that this text would eventually lead to a whole new era of "The Pioneer Woman."

What was meant to be a temporary solution eventually turned into the real deal. To this day, "The Pioneer Women" is still a family-filmed production. The Drummonds' time in the kitchen has led to a lot of laughs and a lot of mishaps, from forgetting to include ingredients in recipes to accidental splatters of food on clothing (via Instagram). In a recent series of Instagram stories, the TV personality shared another relatable accident that occurred while filming.