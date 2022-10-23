Twitter Is Coming To The Cheesecake Factory's Defense

The Cheesecake Factory takes a lot of heat– and it probably deserves most of it. For example, it formerly used fuzzy math in order to lure people into leaving huge tips (per Buzzfeed.News). The restaurant is also known for packing calories into its food, judging from its own Nutritional Guide. Plus, TCF employs Penny, who Screen Rant points out should have been fired many times.

The company has also had many scandals, including lying to investors during the pandemic. According to the Denver Post, some locations were forced to shut down, but projections of this type have been around since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 when Nation's Restaurant News said reported many restaurants closing their doors for good. Even then, The Cheesecake Factory was actually doing fine for the most part and still seems to be. Yet, there are still those who spend their time blasting the factory.

A few Twitter users, however, can endure no more slander against their beloved cheesecake outlet and turned the narrative into one of love for the restaurant.