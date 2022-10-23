Jadakiss Just Launched A Coffee Business With His Family

Jadakiss just dropped a new creation, and it isn't a new album. The artist behind "Grind Hard" actually launched a coffee business named Kiss Café. The new business has already grabbed plenty of attention online, with its Instagram account attracting more than 13,000 followers as of this writing.

The renowned rapper teamed up with his father and son to create whole-bean and ground coffee varieties that aim to fuel people who wake up "chasing [their] dreams" (via Kiss Café). But aside from providing drinkable caffeine, Kiss Café Coffee is built on a pillar of tradition. According to a recent Instagram post, Jadakiss' father, Bob Phillips, spearheaded this new entrepreneurial endeavor. Phillips spent 40 years in the coffee industry, learning how to source, blend, roast, and distribute coffee along the way.

In an interview with LEVEL Man, the rapper explained that his father "works with distribution that all the big companies that you would see in your local grocery, supermarket, Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Tim Horton's, McDonald's." He described his dad grinding coffee for visitors in his office. So this new project is especially personal to the Yonkers-born rapper's family, whose company website displays the tagline, "For the love of coffee."