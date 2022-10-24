Costco Fans Are Divided On Its Nashville Style Hot Chicken Seasoning

Nearly every part of the world has food for which it's famous. Wisconsin has cheese, Louisiana has gumbo, and New England is famous for its clam chowder. For Nashville, the one item that generally comes to mind is hot chicken. The spicy bird is a standby that can be found in nearly every street vendor or Southern kitchen in Music City, U.S.A. Cook it correctly, and you're a hero. Do it wrong, and you might as well move to Vermont.

It's unclear why hot chicken became so popular in Nashville. Looking at the history of the food, the picture doesn't get any more comprehensible. NPR claims that hot chicken started as a punishment for a womanizer named Thornton Prince. So the lore goes, his wife covered his chicken in hot pepper one day, after he'd been in the arms of another. Except, the punishment ended up backfiring, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Whether this story has any truth to it is irrelevant. What matters is that hot chicken certainly isn't going anywhere anytime soon. It's also not likely that fans of the hot fowl are going to accept anything claiming it's "Nashville-style hot chicken seasoning" unless it can prove itself worthy of being associated with the dish. Sadly, a new Costco spice that is trying to bring hot chicken home for everyone doesn't seem to have what it takes.