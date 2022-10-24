Here's Why You Could Be Paying 160% More For Pumpkin Spice Products

It's fall, and you want your pumpkin spice everything — lattes, Oreos, cream cheese, and dog treats. It is consistently one of the most popular and sought-after fall flavors and grows in popularity each year. According to The Sun, some Starbucks locations in the U.K. have reported running out of the flavored syrup, leading a customer to ask, "Three Starbucks I've been to in the past week and none have the pumpkin spice — what's the point in advertising it if you don't have it anywhere??"

While the blend of spices has been around for quite a while, spice purveyor McCormick released a pumpkin pie spice blend in 1934, the one your grandma puts in pumpkin pie or carrot cake. But your treasured PSL — and the one that started the pumpkin spice craze — debuted in 2003. Adweek reports that it was developed by a team under Starbucks exec Peter Dukes, who said, "Nobody knew back then what it would grow to be," and the popular flavor has inspired countless other brands to follow suit. Since then, the coffee chain has sold more than 600 million pumpkin spice lattes, per CNN Business.

But this year, be prepared to open your wallet a bit wider to satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings.