New Competition Series Drink Masters Will Showcase A Culinary Approach To Drinks - Exclusive Interview

Can you guys tell me what we can expect for this new series, "Drink Masters"?

Tone Bell: You're going to see something that you've never seen before, which is a cocktail competition show. There's going to be some tears and some drama, and some laughter, but it all surrounds the talents of our 12 unbelievable contestants and turning all this to liquid art. It's going to be amazing.

What kind of challenges does the show have?

Lauren Paylor: I don't want to give too much away, but it certainly tests our ability to execute cocktails in many different scenarios. [It] tests our ability to work under pressure and our knowledge of classic cocktails and deviating from that, as well as the incorporation of some molecular gastronomy.

Was there anything that happened that surprised you during the season?

Kate Gerwin: The pressure was way more than I expected. It was very emotional. It was exhausting and draining, and after every day doing this over and over again, it really does wear on you, and your emotions are high. I cried a lot, more than even usual. We also made good friends and lifelong friendships, and we got to inspire each other. ... It wasn't just about making drinks; it was highlighting people's different talents. The pressure was intense.

What was the most innovative drink that someone created?

Paylor: I don't think there's one that stands out in particular for me. I will say that [for] every episode I saw, I was privileged and honored to be able to see what everyone did, and every time they did something else, I was like, "Oh my gosh." It was amazing to see how we each respectively continue to push our boundaries and our limits. That growth for us personally, but also collectively, was really cool to see as we progressed from episode to episode.

Bell: It was real cool hosting and watching from afar [and] also watching individual styles of how everybody works, and there are a few challenges where they break off into groups. Watching all these individuals have to work together, it's some turmoil. It either works or it doesn't. Occasionally, they work together, and then that's, "Who's quarterbacking this thing? Who's going be the receiver?" It gets a little dicey every now and then.

What is the life-changing prize that contestants can win?

Bell: If you make it through all the episodes and you are crowned Drink Master, you will win $100,000.

What components do you think make the best cocktail? I know that's probably tough because there are so many great ones.

Gerwin: Balance is key for all of us, and the unique thing about flavor is that it's subjective. Everyone has a different flavor profile or something that they gravitate to, depending on their age, depending even on their sex, depending on their culture, how they were raised, what foods they're used to eating, and there's also [an] actual biological [component to] if they don't like cilantro or this or that. The thing that makes it so exciting is that there's so many factors in finding that sweet spot for the general public, and trying to achieve unique, creative cocktails is a huge journey.