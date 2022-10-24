Shake Shack Is Shaking Things Up With A One-Off High-End Tasting Menu

Despite its worldwide popularity, Shake Shack had a pretty scrappy beginning. The international restaurant chain, which had 360 locations in 2021, originated as a little stand in Madison Square Park, with a paper-thin menu that had a short list of items (via Gothamist). But the world became attracted to the original New York City eatery's classic ShackBurger and crinkle fries, along with its fantastic customer experience, causing it to expand outside of the East Coast and even the United States (via Investopedia).

It's been almost 20 years since its humble start, and now, Shake Shack is embarking on a new chapter — fine dining. Though it might sound like this might clash with Shake Shack's simple menu and modest birth story, there is actually a mastermind behind this new adventure. The hamburger chain will be collaborating with Enrique Olvera, who has chef'd up some of the best Mexican food in the U.S., as it plunges into the upscale dining scene.