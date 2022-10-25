Ree Drummond Shared A Sweet Tribute To Leslie Jordan

It seems that Leslie Jordan had no shortage of fans, and now, after his death, it has become more apparent that they reside on both sides of the TV screen (via Los Angeles Times).

As one of the industry's earlier entrants, Jordan's acting career took off with comedy's finest in the 1988 Richard Pryor film "Moving," per IMDb. His roles in "American Horror Story," "Call Me Kat,” and as Beverly Leslie of "Will and Grace," are landmarks in his 40-year journey on the gauntlet. NPR reports that he brought joy to many people with uplifting videos during the pandemic.

Being a jester at heart, Jordan showed no fear of making fun of himself. Aside from the career that made him famous, his joyful nature is what he is remembered for. "My heart is broken," tweeted Sean Hayes, Jordan's Will and Grace co-star. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him." The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond also shared a sweet message.