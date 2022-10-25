Stanley Tucci Wants You To Make A 'Martini Night' This Holiday

Stanley Tucci's is a name known throughout the food world for many reasons. He is an actor, director, storyteller, foodie, and world traveler all rolled into one. Although he is many things to many people, he still manages to be more than just the sum of his parts. The program he hosts, "Searching for Italy," is a winning combination of travel documentary and food extravaganza throughout the Italian peninsula.

Tucci has deep roots in Italy and great affection for the place (via New Yorker), but as an American and director, his critical distance provides a perspective that distills the essence of each region he visits. Tucci's 2021 memoir, "Taste: My Life Through Food," is a singular combination of food and personal story, with the two elements so completely intertwined it could only have happened naturally. That memoir has earned him a plethora of fans, including some surprising ones. Notably, Tucci's book even served as an inspiration for "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery, who reportedly idolizes Tucci.

During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucci's skills in the beverage department also garnered a lot of attention. According to Mashable, he has quite the bartending skills and makes a great Negroni. In a new commercial for Tanqueray, Tucci proves just how multi-faceted he truly is in the alcohol department.