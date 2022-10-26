Bacardi Is Removing Plastic Pourers To Improve Sustainability

Bacardi, a leading rum manufacturer, is making an active effort to decrease its environmental footprint through its packaging. According to a statement released on October 25 via Business Wire, Bacardi plans to remove the plastic pourers in its bottles, located in between the cap and the liquid. Although these tools are surely helpful for some customers, Bacardi is shifting its priorities with a bigger focus on the environment. Reportedly, the company is also investigating whether it can replace the plastic pourers with sustainable alternatives.

Dedicated fans of the brand will likely recognize that this is not the first environmentally-driven adjustment in the history of the company. The Bermuda-based distillery has been a part of environmental efforts in the past, such as aiming to up its sourcing of certified, sustainable sugarcane (a primary ingredient in rum) back in 2014, according to Food Dive. Furthermore, it switched to propane from gas to power its main factory in Puerto Rico earlier this year (via Business Wire).

In 2020, the brand announced a move toward biodegradable bottles, amidst a number of other changes to the business that will make it more environmentally friendly. In fact, Rodolfo Nervi, Bacardi's vice president of global safety, quality, and sustainability, has previously stated that the goal is to make the company "100% plastic free."