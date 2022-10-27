The Internet Is Defending Against Panda Express Attack

Panda Express is the purveyor of American-style buffet Chinese food that divides opinion — dismissed as inauthentic by some, lauded by others for just simply tasting good. Founded by father-son duo Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng and Andrew Cherng, the first Panda Inn opened in 1973 in Pasadena, California, per Panda Restaurant Group. Andrew and his wife Peggy went on to open the first Panda Express in 1983. The chain couldn't find a foothold in New York City — a city well-known for its more traditional Chinese restaurants — until 2015 after trying and failing a few years prior (via The New York Times).

"For many guests, they come to us because they trust us ... We were their first taste of Chinese cuisine," Andrew Cherng said (via Insider). When he and his father opened the first Panda Inn, Chinese food was still less-known by some Americans and recipes were adapted to an entirely different palate. It was a story of "the repertoire of [immigrant Chinese chefs'] own culinary skill set and making it appeal to an [American] national palate." Perhaps Panda Express isn't trying to serve authentic Chinese food you would see in Beijing or Shanghai, but to create a whole new Chinese food subculture through an American lens — Panda Express changed American Chinese food forever. Now, people are debating the chain online.