You Can Get Paid To Visit Breweries Across The Country In An RV

There are many jobs in this world that people might consider a 'dream job'. Usually, it involves doing something you absolutely love, and getting paid to do it. For many, the idea of working and traveling — or even better — getting paid to travel — fits the criteria of the perfect job. You can decide to become a pilot or a traveling salesperson, which would both earn you a living while providing ample sightseeing.

However, if you've decided the whole family should be in on this nomadic lifestyle, you can find a way. People have certainly done it. They've sold their homes, quit their jobs, and eliminated many monthly bills in favor of living on the road. This lifestyle may sound exciting, but the realities of adjusting to it can be a bit harsh. Some would have to home-school, while others would have to seriously downsize.

If you're neither a pilot, nor a nomad, but you really enjoy beer and are looking for a change, you may be in luck with this job opening with Harvest Hosts.