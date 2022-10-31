Whole Foods' Caramel Recall: The Allergy Risks You Should Know About

It's not easy being someone with a food sensitivity or an allergy, particularly if its for a stealth ingredient like wheat. As Mayo Clinic points out, wheat can be used as an ingredient in many things we wouldn't think about, including soy sauce and ice cream.

A wheat allergy is not the same as celiac disease, which is triggered by the gluten found in wheat. Like many other types of food allergies, a wheat allergy can trigger physical reactions that include swelling or itching in the mouth and throat, hives, nasal congestion, headaches, difficulty breathing, cramps, and in extreme cases, anaphylaxis — which manifests as a swelling in the throat and severe difficulty breathing, per Mayo Clinic.

So we can understand why Whole Foods has issued an allergy alert for its Dipping Caramel in three states: Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska thanks to the presence of wheat, which wasn't stated on the product label. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the store says an employee spotted the mislabeling and no illnesses were reported.