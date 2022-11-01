Trader Joe's Fried Olive Bites Are Too Salty For Instagram

When Trader Joe's debuted Fried Olive Bites in 2020, Instagram fell in love. "There are the absolute best, keep these in rotation," one user wrote on the Oct. 20, 2020 @TraderJoe'sList Instagram post that featured the new item. Another begged the popular grocery chain to bring them back the next year, "Please notify me immediately if these come back this year xoxo." Fans of this product came out swinging with dipping sauce ideas, from romesco to aioli to vegan cauliflower ranch. The possibilities seemed endless.

The success of this quick and easy one-bite appetizer may have been a reasonable indication that people would fall in love all over again when they restocked them in 2022. An Instagram post by @TraderJoe'sList on Monday announced that this crispy, crunchy, cheesy frozen appetizer was back on shelves. "You will olive them," the post quipped in the caption. But input in the comment section suggests otherwise.