The Pioneer Woman Is TikTok's Latest 'Celebrity Nemesis'
Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, became a household name through a food media journey that has sources like The Travel calling her a "darling of the Food Network." Playing roles from ranch mom to blogger and cookbook author to television personality and celebrity chef, Drummond has captivated the hearts of many. Inviting fans to glimpse at her life over the years through both her Food Network show and her blog, where she provides updates about what's going on at the ranch and what her family is up to, she's graced fans with homey recipes and wholesome, lighthearted humor.
According to chatter on Reddit, fans of Drummond love her because she makes cooking feel approachable, sharing recipes that are appreciated by the masses and geared toward feeding a family. But, apparently, not everyone is so enamored. This week on TikTok, there's something about The Pioneer Woman that's rubbing people the wrong way.
TikTok calls out The Pioneer Woman
The Pioneer Woman may have captivated the hearts of many Food Network viewers (enough to rack up a net worth of about $50 million), but one TikTok creator has named her his "celebrity nemesis." Making a video in response to a prompt that challenged creators to name their celebrity nemesis, the user began his rant by calling out Drummond. "I've said it before, and I will say it again, and I will say it a million times," he started, adding, "I don't know what it is about that woman...and I bet you she can't make mac and cheese better than me."
He didn't get too specific about what bothers him so much about the Food Network star, though he said he doesn't understand why she lives "in the middle of nowhere" so far away from her grown kids' schools and lives. A couple of commenters agreed with the user, but the comments section was largely overflowing with users calling other "nemeses," ranging from Judge Judy to Tyra Banks.
It may be hard to believe that anyone could think ill of Ree Drummond, but she does have some shade in her history. The celebrity chef has been accused of plagiarizing recipes. She also came under fire for anti-Asian commentary on one of her segments in 2012, according to HuffPost. These smears on her public image weren't cited on TikTok, but another commenter on the post from Tuesday wrote, "Pioneer Woman gives me Paula Deen vibes and we all know how that turned out."