Twitter Is Done With GBBO Judges' Abnormally Harsh Critiques

In episode eight of the most recent season, "Pastry Week", the five remaining bakers on "The Great British Baking Show" were tasked with making vol-au-vents, a deep-fried savory snack, and a scene from a storybook made out of pies both savory and sweet. Being that this week is the last step before the semi-finals, the pressure was on, and it was evident in what the bakers produced, which led to what some felt were overly harsh critiques from judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Writing for The Guardian, journalist and TV critic Scott Bryan said, "The criticisms of the pies being disappointing for the quarter-finals just feels so harsh. Where has the supportive feeling gone from this show this year? Remember, this isn't 'MasterChef.'" "GBBO" fans on Twitter agreed, with one fan tweeting, "Tonight was painful to watch and not the bakers [sic] fault at all. I really feel for them." Another fan posted, "It was just negatives all the way from Paul." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Have the judges ever thought about giving them realistic times to do things rather than complaining every year their bakes needed more time?"

Hopefully, the show's producers and the judges will hear what the fans are saying and return the show to its wholesome, low-pressure stakes when the biggest scandal was Bingate.