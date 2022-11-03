Best Alternative Thanksgiving Main? Here's What Turkey Haters Had To Say - Exclusive Survey

Thanksgiving may be known interchangeably as Turkey Day, but that doesn't mean that everyone's on board with this feathered friend's standard prominence on the menu. This year, turkey haters might be even more smug than usual, as turkey prices are higher than ever before, thanks to the fact that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza "wiped out" flocks of the avian species earlier in 2022, per a Wells Fargo report that estimates turkey will be 23% more expensive this year than in 2021. The report authors recommend shopping early to find the size and brand of turkey you want.

Sadly, turkey isn't the only traditionally served Thanksgiving menu item taking a financial hit this year, according to the report. Cranberry prices are also rising thanks to weather issues and rising production costs. Plus, many such crops are not meeting the rigid requirements expected of fresh fruit. White potatoes are in much the same boat as cranberries, although sweet potatoes are in surplus right now. (So, it's not all bad news.)

Even though the U.S. enjoys around 5.558 billion pounds of produced turkey every year, per the National Turkey Federation, it's not everyone's cup of tea. Mashed surveyed readers to find out what they prefer, instead.