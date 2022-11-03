The Internet Is Divided Over Costco's New Beef Stew

Many people on the Reddit thread that was unimpressed by Costo's beef stew couldn't get over the price per pound. One Redditor noted that a $5.99 per pound price point "seems mediocre for a prepared, ready to eat stew, but this still requires 6-8 hours in a slow cooker." Another user concurred, noting that they didn't think it was "that bad of a deal" until they noticed that it still has to be cooked in a Crock-Pot. Multiple people also referred to it as a "salt bomb," and one Redditor said, "We found it so incredibly bland. Didn't finish my bowl."

The "pro stew" thread, however, was more forgiving. "I wouldn't say it's all that expensive. It's over 5 pounds worth of stew," commented one person. Yet another said, "Could I have made it for cheaper if I did it myself from scratch? Sure, but that's also true of any prepared food." Another person concurred, noting that a homemade stew would require getting ingredients, cutting up the meat, cleaning and chopping the veggies, then putting it all together. In their opinion, the elevated price is for "the convenience of NOT doing those things."

Although Costco Food Database can't solve the issues people have with the price point, the outlet did point out that next time, they "would add some additional water during the cooking process to dilute the gravy," which was too salty, in their opinion. Just add water? Easy enough.