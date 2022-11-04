Melissa McCarthy Sticks Her 'Nose' Into The Wild-West Whiskey Business

Melissa McCarthy is about to be known for more than her brashly hilarious comedic chops. The multi-hyphenate actor/comedian/fashion designer/writer/producer is adding "whiskey investor" to her résumé, as she and her husband, Ben Falcone, have thrown their collective know-how (and dollars) behind the brand Big Nose Kate.

McCarthy is far from the first celebrity to invest in a liquor brand. Kendall Jenner spent years working with the experts to develop 818 Tequila, a spirit made at a family-run distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, per Cask Cartel Premium Spirits. Ryan Reynolds is the co-owner of Aviation American Gin, and former pro quarterback Peyton Manning backs Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon, which the liquor connoisseurs at Esquire give a 9 out of 10 for taste. Clearly, McCarthy is keeping good company within the spirit game.

McCarthy told People that Big Nose Kate whiskey is "damn good juice." As she and Falcone are both longtime whiskey aficionados, we're inclined to take their word for it.