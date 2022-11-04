Doc Popcorn Just Dropped Sugar 'N' Spice Flavor Ahead Of The Holidays
Year-end festivities are upon us. Retailers, manufacturers, and producing brands are hard at work bringing out the holiday merchandise, Doc Popcorn included.
Doc Popcorn is the world's most prolific fresh popcorn vending chain. According to the Doc Popcorn website, the company has been in business for 50 years and currently has 100 locations. It's presumably stronger now that it falls under the J&J Snack Foods Corporation umbrella as well. Sugar N Spice will not be Doc Popcorn's first flavor release of 2022. In November of this year, the chain added a limited edition Salt and Vinegar flavor (per Quick Service Restaurant) to its already burgeoning portfolio of 16 flavors, which includes Apple Crisp, Better Butter, Sinfully Cinnamon, and Hoppin Jalapeno. While serving the taste buds, this variety is also advantageous in another respect.
Popcorn is a generally healthy snack, says the American Heart Association, presenting a low risk for ailments like heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers. To top off this fact, Doc Popcorn's flavors are void of artificial coloring, preservatives, monosodium glutamate (MSG), and trans fatty acids, giving it that extra benefit.
Sugar and spice and all things nice
"What is this Sugar N Spice?" you may be wondering, "and is it the same stuff that makes girls nice?" While we do not wish to detract from girls being nice, we highly doubt that they are comprised of vanilla, cinnamon, and cocoa (which constitutes the awesomeness of Doc Popcorn's latest offering).
Sugar N Spice is flavor number 17 in the brand's portfolio, and being a temporary fixture, it will grace us with its presence from late 2022 to early 2023. "We are confident our new Sugar N Spice will become a holiday favorite," said CEO Dan Fachner in the news release. The latest product won't be a hard sell, considering Americans munch down 15 billion quarts of popcorn annually, per the U.S. Census Bureau.
Strangely enough, despite the brand's prominence and its bragging rites — being the largest popcorn company — it fails to trigger social seismoscopes like Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook. While we do not have a first-hand account of the public's opinion, the brand has grown over the last three years, per Entrepreneur, a factor hinting at its increasing market adoption.