Doc Popcorn Just Dropped Sugar 'N' Spice Flavor Ahead Of The Holidays

Year-end festivities are upon us. Retailers, manufacturers, and producing brands are hard at work bringing out the holiday merchandise, Doc Popcorn included.

Doc Popcorn is the world's most prolific fresh popcorn vending chain. According to the Doc Popcorn website, the company has been in business for 50 years and currently has 100 locations. It's presumably stronger now that it falls under the J&J Snack Foods Corporation umbrella as well. Sugar N Spice will not be Doc Popcorn's first flavor release of 2022. In November of this year, the chain added a limited edition Salt and Vinegar flavor (per Quick Service Restaurant) to its already burgeoning portfolio of 16 flavors, which includes Apple Crisp, Better Butter, Sinfully Cinnamon, and Hoppin Jalapeno. While serving the taste buds, this variety is also advantageous in another respect.

Popcorn is a generally healthy snack, says the American Heart Association, presenting a low risk for ailments like heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers. To top off this fact, Doc Popcorn's flavors are void of artificial coloring, preservatives, monosodium glutamate (MSG), and trans fatty acids, giving it that extra benefit.