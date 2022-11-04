Chipotle's Boorito 2022 Was A Massive Waste, According To Reddit

After the past few years, you might have assumed Halloween would have been one huge party this year. However, people reported fewer trick-or-treaters than ever before. While that was understandable during the pandemic, many are wondering why it's still the case.

Driving through your neighborhood, you probably noticed yards decorated, and you may have bought candy in anticipation of children turning up at your door. But for many, that didn't happen. While there have been scares around tainted candy in the past, this year, news reports around the country suggested that parents check their kids' candy for illicit drugs. Reporter Donielle Flynn, with Detroit radio WCSX, suggested that community Trunk or Treat events have gained popularity as an alternative to unknown candy and roaming the streets at dusk.

However, it wasn't just neighborhoods that felt an underwhelming sense of excitement and usual bustle on Halloween. Businesses felt it too. One Chipotle's worker took to Reddit to ask if it was just their location that saw a lull in the usual crowd.