Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled

According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.

For two consecutive years, seafood has been among the foods investigated by the CDC because a Salmonella outbreak occurred. "When two or more people get the same illness from the same contaminated food or drink," it is recognized as a foodborne outbreak, according to the CDC, which reports that the number of Salmonella infections in the U.S. each year reaches around 1.35 million. In October 2022, Mariscos Bahia, Inc., a California-based wholesale distributor voluntarily decided to recall 150 tons of fish due to Salmonella, per Food Safety News.