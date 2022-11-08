Martha Stewart Called Out Mariah Carey For Snubbing Thanksgiving
Martha Stewart can be an intimidating person. After all, she's been to prison. True, her accommodations are known as "Camp Cupcake," deemed "America's cushiest prison" by Insider, but it was still prison. Ever crafty, Stewart even made a clay nativity set while imprisoned, so she's capable of anything. Therefore, when she calls someone out, they should be afraid.
Now, when the woman known as "M. Diddy" calls out "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey, it's a true clash of the titans. The singer of "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Carey has taken on the mantle as ruler of the holidays, which she seems ready to promote earlier each year. It is exactly this aggressive push by the self-appointed yuletide monarch that has irked Stewart so.
Stewart addressed Carey through the camera on "Today," using her typical gentle authority to inform Carey that no longer would the public be "skipping straight to Christmas" after Halloween. The domestic expert spoke out against the mad dash to December, saying she would stand for Thanksgiving, and stand fast. Though, she won't be doing any fasting. That was pretty clear.
Stewart warns Carey, 'Do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so'
When the controversial Martha Stewart took to the stage of Today, she was a vision in denim with a pronounced bow at her throat. The dressing choice may or may not have been a subliminal clue that though she was speaking for Thanksgiving, she is not against the gifts that come with those who enjoy Christmas. Here is what Stewart announced: "Mariah, you know me. I am a traditionalist with a twist. You cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don't like turkey. I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So, do not think that we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so."
To her credit, Carey knows her queenship is tenuous, partly because it's totally made up, and she could therefore be unseated at any time by the power of Stewart. In response, the pop princess tweeted, "Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!" This olive branch overladen with punctuation seems to show that the two may ultimately be able to coexist — like nuclear superpowers, only with more craft projects and crooning.