Martha Stewart Called Out Mariah Carey For Snubbing Thanksgiving

Martha Stewart can be an intimidating person. After all, she's been to prison. True, her accommodations are known as "Camp Cupcake," deemed "America's cushiest prison" by Insider, but it was still prison. Ever crafty, Stewart even made a clay nativity set while imprisoned, so she's capable of anything. Therefore, when she calls someone out, they should be afraid.

Now, when the woman known as "M. Diddy" calls out "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey, it's a true clash of the titans. The singer of "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Carey has taken on the mantle as ruler of the holidays, which she seems ready to promote earlier each year. It is exactly this aggressive push by the self-appointed yuletide monarch that has irked Stewart so.

Stewart addressed Carey through the camera on "Today," using her typical gentle authority to inform Carey that no longer would the public be "skipping straight to Christmas" after Halloween. The domestic expert spoke out against the mad dash to December, saying she would stand for Thanksgiving, and stand fast. Though, she won't be doing any fasting. That was pretty clear.