Schlotzsky's Deli Is Giving Away Free Chips And A Drink To Veterans

Starting on Veterans Day (Friday, November 11) and running all the way through the end of the month, veterans with a valid military ID can claim a free small drink and chips with the purchase of any entrée at Schlotzsky's Deli. This is good for both active-duty service members and veterans, according to a company press release provided to Mashed.

There are a few caveats to the deal, however. It's only available at locations that are participating in the promotions, and can only be redeemed in stores. So, don't try to get it via their app or online or Uber Eats. The drink and chips come with any entree, which includes a sandwich, pizza, flatbread, calzone, salad, or pick 2 combo.

Any civilian who wants to thank a military member can also opt to send an e-gift card via Schlotzsky's. The military-themed card is $25, and for each one the buyer will receive $5 in eRewards that they can use themselves or gift to someone else. This is a great way to spare the veteran the cost of the entrée, while also reaping the rewards via the drink and chips.