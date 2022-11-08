Aarón Sánchez Posts Playful Pics For Gordon Ramsay's Birthday
On the surface, Gordon Ramsay may not seem like the most approachable person in the world. He is notoriously unafraid of speaking his mind, not only to the contestants on the various shows he hosts, like "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen," but to random TikTokers showing off kitchen creations, as well. While his famously expletive-heavy critiques have caused a number of other big names in the industry to hop aboard the "I can't stand Gordon Ramsay" train, there might be an even lengthier list of people who think he isn't all that bad.
Several former contestants in his cooking competitions have shared positive testimonials about what it's really like to work with Ramsay, and his fellow "MasterChef" judge Aarón Sánchez has spoken very highly of him. "We have a very mutual respect and admiration for one another," the Food Network star told Distractify. "He's somebody that I've always looked up to. I tell everybody, I have the best job in the world. I get to work with somebody that is a colleague and a pseudo-mentor."
Earlier today, Sánchez showed even more love for his longtime pal when he penned a sweet Instagram post in honor of Ramsay's 56th birthday (via People). "Feliz Cumpleaños Jefe! Our fearless leader, the one and only @gordongram. Love you boss!" Sánchez captioned a carousel of three playful snaps that fans are loving.
Fans love the display of Sánchez and Ramsay's friendship
It's not every day you get a shoutout from renowned chef Aarón Sánchez on Instagram, even when you're Gordon Ramsay. However, the chef was kindly honored by Sánchez, who put together a trio of snaps to commemorate his friend's 56th trip around the sun. Fans may recognize the first two from when Ramsay hilariously pranked his co-host ahead of the Season 7 premiere of "MasterChef Junior" in 2019.
Fans loved the sweet display of friendship between the MasterChef judges, and, as of this writing, have awarded the birthday shoutout nearly 3,700 likes as of this writing. Additionally, the post has also amassed several comments from others on the platform wanting to send their own birthday wishes to the British chef. "Happy birthday @gordongram love the fun pics/clips!" one Instagrammer wrote. "You two obviously have way too much fun! Feliz cumpleanos," quipped another fan, while a third dubbed Sánchez and Ramsay the "best duo."
In addition to giving his friend a shoutout, Sánchez also took a moment to send birthday wishes to Ramsay's daughter, Tilly, who happens to share a birthday with her dad. "Happy birthday tilly big hug!" he commented on Ramsay's birthday shoutout to his daughter on Instagram in honor of her 21st birthday (via People). How sweet!