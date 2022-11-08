Aarón Sánchez Posts Playful Pics For Gordon Ramsay's Birthday

On the surface, Gordon Ramsay may not seem like the most approachable person in the world. He is notoriously unafraid of speaking his mind, not only to the contestants on the various shows he hosts, like "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen," but to random TikTokers showing off kitchen creations, as well. While his famously expletive-heavy critiques have caused a number of other big names in the industry to hop aboard the "I can't stand Gordon Ramsay" train, there might be an even lengthier list of people who think he isn't all that bad.

Several former contestants in his cooking competitions have shared positive testimonials about what it's really like to work with Ramsay, and his fellow "MasterChef" judge Aarón Sánchez has spoken very highly of him. "We have a very mutual respect and admiration for one another," the Food Network star told Distractify. "He's somebody that I've always looked up to. I tell everybody, I have the best job in the world. I get to work with somebody that is a colleague and a pseudo-mentor."

Earlier today, Sánchez showed even more love for his longtime pal when he penned a sweet Instagram post in honor of Ramsay's 56th birthday (via People). "Feliz Cumpleaños Jefe! Our fearless leader, the one and only @gordongram. Love you boss!" Sánchez captioned a carousel of three playful snaps that fans are loving.