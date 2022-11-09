Nicole A. Taylor Shares Her Favorite Sweet Potato Seasoning

Nicole A. Taylor has penned a book filled with food for thought. The multi-talented, James Beard-nominated cookbook author, producer, and Georgian transplant to Brooklyn has a new cookbook in town: "Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations." Taylor's new volume is a celebration of freedom, both political and culinary, that's informed by her own history of celebrating Juneteenth as well as the country's (via Simon & Schuster). It will also show readers how to make radish and ginger pound cake, Afro egg cream, and dozens of other recipes. Despite her expertise, she initially resisted writing a Juneteenth cookbook, thinking it was "too niche." But she came around to the idea that "Black joy was needed" after the national turmoil ignited by George Floyd's murder (per Red and Black).

Taylor has many tricks up her sleeve. She explained to Red and Black that she wanted to focus on "foods that are closely associated with Black foodways" while giving them a unique twist. The cover of the book is red, and Taylor spoke of red punch as a key example of a Juneteenth-related food with deep roots that can be traced to African hibiscus beverages, through the history of enslaved Americans' celebrations in the Americas, and up to the present. She has also shared her great love for sweet potatoes and discussed a seasoning that she loves to add to them.