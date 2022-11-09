McDonald's UK Is Officially Ridding Itself Of Plastic Cutlery

The red and yellow-themed McDonald's will be attempting to go green(er) in the UK by doing away with the plastic aspects of its operations.

McDonald's forays into sustainability seem to have started in earnest in 2016 (per CNN Business) when they announced that their empire would be buying sustainable beef. Two years later, the brand renewed its efforts in the sphere which entailed revisiting the sourcing of its beef, packaging, recycling, their impact on the youth and families, and of course, their consumption and use of plastic, per New Food Magazine.

The chain is still embroiled in ongoing sustainability programs (and not only in the UK). According to the Mcdonald's website, the company is actively diminishing its impact on the environment. The fast food chain claims that 82.7% of its packaging is from certified recycled sources. In addition, Mcdonald's has future ambitions too. The company hopes to drive its recycled plastic use up to 100% by 2025. They are three years from the target date, and McDonald's (or at least its UK holdings) is raising the bar again.