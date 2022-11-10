How To Celebrate Truckersgiving's 2nd Year At Love's Truck Stops

Life on the road has its challenges, but modern inventions have given commercial drivers more options when it comes to deciding what's for dinner. According to Business Insider, not only do some commercial drivers have slow cookers, microwaves, and air fryers in their trucks, but they also share cooking ideas with each other. One driver even told the outlet that he has cooked everything from lobster tails to bacon-wrapped asparagus on the road!

On Truckersgiving, however, some drivers may be able to give their microwaves a break and be treated to a free meal. Vice president of marketing for Chester's Chicken, William Culpepper, explained to The Takeout that Truckersgiving is an event held in the spirit of giving thanks that will be taking place for the second year at Chester's Chicken locations in Love's Travel Stops across the country. The event takes place on the Thursday before Thanksgiving.

Last year, Chester's gave out 10,000 servings of mac and cheese along with trucker hats for the holiday, according to the outlet. This year, Chester's is once again gearing up to celebrate commercial drivers everywhere.