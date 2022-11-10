How To Celebrate Truckersgiving's 2nd Year At Love's Truck Stops
Life on the road has its challenges, but modern inventions have given commercial drivers more options when it comes to deciding what's for dinner. According to Business Insider, not only do some commercial drivers have slow cookers, microwaves, and air fryers in their trucks, but they also share cooking ideas with each other. One driver even told the outlet that he has cooked everything from lobster tails to bacon-wrapped asparagus on the road!
On Truckersgiving, however, some drivers may be able to give their microwaves a break and be treated to a free meal. Vice president of marketing for Chester's Chicken, William Culpepper, explained to The Takeout that Truckersgiving is an event held in the spirit of giving thanks that will be taking place for the second year at Chester's Chicken locations in Love's Travel Stops across the country. The event takes place on the Thursday before Thanksgiving.
Last year, Chester's gave out 10,000 servings of mac and cheese along with trucker hats for the holiday, according to the outlet. This year, Chester's is once again gearing up to celebrate commercial drivers everywhere.
Truckersgiving means free Chester's Chicken for truck drivers
Commercial drivers making their way past one of the country's 590 Love's Travel Stops (via Love's website) on November 18, may want to find out if there is a Chester's Chicken inside. According to The Takeout, all 141 of the Chester's Chicken restaurants will be giving out Super Snack meals (including a leg, thigh, and potato wedges) to the first 100 truckers who use their Love's Connect phone app or scan their My Love Rewards Card. Chester's is also giving away trucker hats to the first 20 drivers at each location who flash their commercial driver's licenses.
Commercial drivers are an integral part of the country's supply chain. They are so important that 72.2% of the nation's freight by weight is moved by the country's 3.49 million (as of 2021) truckers, according to American Trucking Associations.
The importance of commercial drivers' work isn't lost on vice president of marketing for Chester's Chicken, William Culpepper, who told The Takeout, "Truck drivers are some of our best and most loyal customers, so offering this free meal to drivers across the country is our way of saying thank you for their important work."