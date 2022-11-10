Some Walmart Subways Are Serving Hot Dogs

As if the world isn't already a confusing enough place, certain Subway locations are now peddling a menu item that's a huge departure from the norm — hot dogs. To be fair, the erstwhile sandwich proprietor has made some pretty major menu changes recently. 2022 saw the chain launch the "Subway Series," which are 12 new sub sandwiches that make up the new-and-supposedly-improved core menu, per Restaurant Business. The new lineup includes a few "Italiano" options, as well as cheesesteaks, clubs, and chicken-based sandwiches, according to Subway. The chain also still has classic sandwiches that people have come to know and love over the years, but Subway is really putting its weight behind this new spate of options.

Although Subway stores inside Walmart locations certainly still exist, the chain has felt quite the pinch since the pandemic. One Subway operator told QSR that the shift to curbside order pickup for Walmart orders resulted in decreased traffic in the embattled sandwich shops. Progressive Grocer says that fast food giant McDonald's has endured a similar shift, and hundreds have pulled out of Walmarts as a result. But apparently someone at the remaining Walmart Subway locations has gotten a bit creative with the menu options, no doubt causing quite a stir among faithful customers.