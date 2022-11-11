TikTok Is Raving About Joe & The Juice's Spicy Tuna Sandwich

Joe & the Juice has established itself as a top-tier juice and coffee chain, now having over 300 stores internationally. Starting off in a clothing store in Copenhagen, the beverage bar has expanded its menu to serve up specialty lattes and juices, containing superfood ingredients, such as turmeric and spirulina. Since its founding in 2002, its mission has not only been to fuel its customers but to build a community of "life lovers, nutrition fanatics, coffee aficionados, hardworking idealists, and adventurers," according to the Joe & the Juice website.

Recently, this has been seen in the public's collective excitement over one of its products, so much so that one of its ingredients was completely sold out in its Los Angeles locations, according to a press release. However, it may be surprising that it was actually one of its sandwiches, rather than one of its signature drinks, that has recently taken the internet by storm.