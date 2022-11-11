The Devastating Death Of Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Gallagher

Leo Gallagher Jr., known widely as the comedian Gallagher, died in the morning of Friday, November 11, according to TMZ. The "Sledge-O-Matic" performer and watermelon pulverizer was in hospice care in Palm Springs when he died of "massive organ failure." He was 76.

Gallagher's health had been in decline after he suffered several heart attacks over the course of his life, per the Daily News — it had apparently happened enough that it became a topic of discussion when the comedian would appear on late-night shows like David Letterman. He collapsed on stage during a 2011 performance in Minnesota, and, the next year, he had a heart attack before a show in Texas. He last performed in 2014 and was retired at the time of his death.

In his decades-long career, Variety notes that Gallagher performed more than 3,500 stand-up shows and over a dozen filmed hourlong comedy specials, including "the first standup comedy special to ever air on Showtime." His trademark show centered around smashing items with a large mallet while on stage. Gallagher had two children, his daughter Aimee and his son Barnaby, both of whom survived him.