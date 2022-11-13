Tim Hortons Soup Is Being Recalled In Canada Because Of Insects

While some added insect protein may not be Tim Hortons customers' ideal addition to their chicken noodle soup orders, the restaurant chain may not be the only business affected by the tainted soup. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the McCormick Canada soup base was also sold to hotels, institutions, and various other restaurants that were purchased from the supplier (via the National Post).

As shocking as Tim Hortons' soup scandal may be, it isn't the only controversy the restaurant has been involved with in recent years. When the coffee giant was accused of using its mobile app to collect sensitive location tracking information from its customers by Canada's federal Privacy Commissioner, the retailer came up with a creative, albeit controversial strategy for dealing with the backlash. In response to four class action lawsuits in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario, the company announced it would be offering "free hot beverage and a free baked good" to affected users (via the Washington Examiner).

Despite the restaurant chain's insect-laden soup and location tracking blunders, we're sure that the iconic Canadian fare will keep guests coming back for more.