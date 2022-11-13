Tim Hortons Soup Is Being Recalled In Canada Because Of Insects
Since its opening in 1964, Canada's largest restaurant chain, Tim Hortons, has become the main fixture of the country's cafe scene. The restaurant sees millions of customers a year flock to its over 4,300 locations to enjoy some of the chain's most popular items including its iconic Boston Cream donuts and a Double Double, a trademark coffee containing exactly two creams and two sugars.
The coffee retailer's vast popularity made it all the more shocking when food producer McCormick Canada announced it was recalling the fast food brand's chicken noodle soup on November 11th. The recall was reportedly due to the presence of insects in the chain's pre-made soup base (via Food Safety News). According to a representative from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the soup base was being sold in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Ontario as early as October 20, 2022. As you may expect with this type of recall, Tim Hortons has advised all locations that received the soup base in question to dispose of the product immediately.
Tim Hortons has had more than one food fueled controversy this year
While some added insect protein may not be Tim Hortons customers' ideal addition to their chicken noodle soup orders, the restaurant chain may not be the only business affected by the tainted soup. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the McCormick Canada soup base was also sold to hotels, institutions, and various other restaurants that were purchased from the supplier (via the National Post).
As shocking as Tim Hortons' soup scandal may be, it isn't the only controversy the restaurant has been involved with in recent years. When the coffee giant was accused of using its mobile app to collect sensitive location tracking information from its customers by Canada's federal Privacy Commissioner, the retailer came up with a creative, albeit controversial strategy for dealing with the backlash. In response to four class action lawsuits in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario, the company announced it would be offering "free hot beverage and a free baked good" to affected users (via the Washington Examiner).
Despite the restaurant chain's insect-laden soup and location tracking blunders, we're sure that the iconic Canadian fare will keep guests coming back for more.