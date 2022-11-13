Michael Symon Says Restaurant Psychics 'Melted' His Brain

Michael Symon isn't one to stay quiet about what he believes in, and what he doesn't. This is clearly reflected in the way he operates his businesses. For example, per Eater, the celebrity chef banned former President Donald Trump from eating at his restaurants, a move he has been quite vocal about. So when he announced that his Las Vegas location of Mabel's BBQ would be hosting three psychics on November 10, he might have surprised some fans.

In a recent Tweet, the chef attached a video notifying potential patrons of the special guests, and also admitted that he doesn't "usually get into this kind of thing." But Symon might have been a little more open-minded to this type of spirituality, especially with the recent reopening of Mabel's BBQ Vegas restaurant. So far, the celebrity chef has done a lot to attract customers back to the venue, including UFC viewing specials, football tailgate packages, and bringing in live entertainment, as seen by inviting this set of psychics.