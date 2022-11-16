Big Daddy's Just Unveiled Two New Burgers And A Shake For The Holidays

Even though it might not exactly be barbecuing season, it's always burger season. Don't believe us? We've got a grillmaster's guide on how to grill outside in the cold, so you can keep that smoky fire burning all winter long.

And obviously, a little cold weather isn't going to keep restaurant chains like Bad Daddy's Burger Bar from grilling up their meaty sandwiches. For the uninitiated, Bad Daddy's is an upscale burger chain from the Colarado-based Good Times Restaurants group, according to the company's website. Bad Daddy's is all about statement-making hyperbole, featuring a "bacon cheeseburger on steroids" and a "bad ass margarita" among a stacked menu of oversized sandwiches, fried snacks, milkshakes, and more. Bad Daddy's even serves one of the best patty melts in America, and they've got 40 locations across the country. And now, to prove they mean business about serving both grilled and chilled food in the cold, Bad Daddy's has added some new menu items themed around the holiday season.