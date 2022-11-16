Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers Now Exist And Are On Shelves Nationwide

The Hershey Co. is on a streak of marrying Reese's candies with other products, according to Food Business News. In November, the company released a Reese's Cup-Reese's Puff hybrid. This Reese's Big Cup Stuffed with Reese's Puff Cereal is neither the first nor the last Reese's mashup to hit store shelves, however. The company has put out other hit combos, like Reese's with potato chips, in the past.

These Reese's collaborations are an attempt by The Hershey Co. to reframe the context in which people eat Reese's candy. For example, some of these combinations are geared toward substantial snacking rather than indulgence.

Reese's products landed at the number one spot in candy sales in convenience stores nationwide, per Convenience Store News, which noted that the recent candy combos have been hugely successful in this setting. This month, Reese's candy products will collide with a popular cookie brand to create something else entirely.