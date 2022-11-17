The One Person Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell Would Want To Cook Him Dinner - Exclusive

Kanell has tried food from all over the world, but when it comes down to who he would most want to cook for him, he said, "My mom would be making my food." Kanell elaborated, saying, "Someone asked me what my dream meal would be and I went through it, and at the end of the menu, I realized they were all my childhood favorites that my mom had made. Things as simple as the herbed rice that she makes every Thanksgiving, with fresh herbs from her garden and onions and garlic mixed in there and it's fluffy and perfect to steamed asparagus to a beautiful –- it's not seasonally appropriate –- but my favorite dessert I have at many holiday meals is a bush de noel."

Kanell explained the treat is made from egg whites that you froth, which creates a cake that's "paper thin." Then you roll it while it's warm and once it's cooled you unroll it and fill it with ingredients like coffee-flavored whipped cream. Next, you roll it back up and cover it with creamy chocolate ganache and sweet strawberries. "That's our semi-traditional bush de noel that I love," Kanell said. "That was one of my desserts and it was my mom's dessert."

